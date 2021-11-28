Tripura Civic polls: PM Narendra Modi thanks people for 'unequivocal support' to BJP, says 'these blessings give us greater strength to work'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people for the unequivocal support to BJP after the party secured a clean sweep in the civic elections.

In a tweet, Narendra Modi wrote, "The people of Tripura have given a clear message - that they prefer politics of good governance. I would like to thank them for the unequivocal support to @BJP4Tripura. These blessings give us greater strength to work for the welfare of each and every person in Tripura."

He also lauded the party workers for their efforts behind the victory. The PM wrote, I would like to applaud the @BJP4Tripura Karyakartas who worked tirelessly on the ground and served people. Under the leadership of Shri Biplab Deb Ji, the State Government has been at the forefront of many initiatives, which the people have duly blessed @BjpBiplab

Elections were held on Thursday in the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 171 seats in seven Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats. The BJP candidates won in all the 51 seats in the AMC and 165 seats in the seven Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats.

The people of Tripura have given a clear message - that they prefer politics of good governance. I would like to thank them for the unequivocal support to @BJP4Tripura. These blessings give us greater strength to work for the welfare of each and every person in Tripura. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted : "Referendum of Tripura Urban Local Body Elections declared today (Sunday) shows the faith of people of Tripura in the developmental policies of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. It also shows their belief in his motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

According to State Election Commission officials, the main opposition party CPI-M won three seats in three municipal bodies in Kailashahar, Ambassa and Panisagar while the Trinamool Congress won one seat in Ambassa Municipal council.

The Trinamool Congress secured over 20 per cent votes and second position in 27 of the 51 seats in the politically important AMC which has put up a big challenge to both the ruling BJP and the key opposition CPI-M led Left parties.

However, the Left parties and the TMC did not put up candidates in all the 334 seats in the civic elections to the AMC and 19 other urban local bodies - Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats -- alleging unprecedented political violence, attacks and intimidations.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Ruling BJP leads towards massive victory in Tripura civic polls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 07:35 PM IST