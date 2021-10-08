Trinamool Congress to contest municipal elections in Tripura, campaign to begin from October 21

Tripura: The Trinamool Congress now prepares to contest Municipal elections in Tripura.

According to TMC sources at a closed door meeting with the Tripura state committee leaders, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee had given charge of eight districts of Tripura to three TMC leaders including Sushmita Deb, Subal Bhowmick and Ashish Lal Singha to build the base of the party.

“A 10 day campaign is scheduled from October 21. Sushmita Deb has been charge of West Tripura and Sipahijala district, Subhal Bhowmick will look after South Tripura and Gomti and Ashish Lal Singha will look after Dholai, Khoai, Unhoti along with North Tripura,” said the TMC sources also adding that the TMC will use all the leaders campaign against the BJP in Tripura.

The TMC sources also mentioned that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Tripura in December and before that Trinamool Congress national secretary Abhishek Banerjee will visit Tripura in November.

However, the BJP refuses to pay heed to this development.

Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that no matter what may the TMC can never be able to grow in Tripura.

“The bankrupt condition of the TMC is clear that they are trying to contest polls with non residents of Tripura. Ashish’s ancestors were here once upon a time and then they have settled in West Bengal. If Abhishek thinks that he will become a voter of Tripura to contest the poll, he can give a try. Everyone knows what violence is happening in West Bengal under TMC rule,” claimed Nabendu, adding that several BJP West Bengal displaced cadres are still in Tripura.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:38 PM IST