Trinamool cadres joined Left Front protest march to instigate violence: BJP's Roopa Ganguly

Kolkata: A day after the ‘general strike’ called by the Left Front and the Congress, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly took part in the saffron camp's 'Parivartan Yatra' and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had sent Trinamool cadres in the Left Front march towards the secretariat on February 11 to instigate violence in the city.

From the 'Parivartan Yatra' in Birbhum district's Bolpur, the actor-turned-politician, Roopa Ganguly, said that the Left Front has lost its base in West Bengal and also that the CPI(M) rally was filled by the ruling Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee just to create violence.

“There is an unsaid pact between the TMC, the Left Front and the Congress to beat the BJP. The TMC supremo is just fooling people by saying that the Left Front had created violence but the truth is it was the Trinamool cadres who joined the Left’s student wings. People of West Bengal are aware of every move and will definitely make lotus bloom in the upcoming election,” mentioned the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, adding that the people of the state, through their participation in BJP’s rally, are proving that they want another 'change'.

It can be recalled that Kolkata turned into a battlefield as the police resorted to lathicharge Left student activists during their march towards the West Bengal secretariat on February 11, leaving several Left Front workers injured. Following this incident, the Left-Congress alliance had called a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on February 12.