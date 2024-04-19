Tri-services All-Women Crew Completes 27-Day Rigorous Sailing Journey

Mumbai: A tri-services all-women crew has completed a nearly fourweek rigorous sailing expedition, which started on March 23 from Marve Mumbai, under challenging circumstances in the Arabian Sea as a precursor to an arduous blue-water voyage around the world. The training session was from Mumbai to Naval Detachment, Androth, Lakshadweep. The crew comprising 12 valiant women officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and the Indian Air Force carried the voyage to prepare for the global circumnavigation competition scheduled to take place in September, officials said on Thursday.

The crew is preparing themselves for ‘Around the World Sailing Competition’

The crew embarked on the journey under the banner of the Army Adventure Wing and the Army Aqua Nodal Centre of the College of Military Engineering. The voyage, which is a precursor to a much more challenging global circumnavigation competition, spanned over 27 days and tested their endurance and skills in some of the most demanding maritime conditions, an Army official said. “The successful completion of this expedition by the all-women crew highlights the capabilities and potential of women officers in leading and executing complex and challenging missions,” he said.

The women sailors have collectively logged more than 6,000 nautical miles of training already. The crew is preparing themselves for ‘Around the World Sailing Competition’ that is set to mark a significant milestone in India’s military history. The sailors navigated through varying wind conditions, sweltering heat, and choppy waters, said another official. The journey was broken down into four legs, each presenting unique challenges .