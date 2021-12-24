Treatment protocols for COVID-19 and Delta will apply to Omicron: Centre

As India is seeing a slight rise in cases of the Omicron variant, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the treatment protocols for COVID-19 and Delta will apply to Omicron.

India has so far reported 358 cases of the Omicron variant, of which 183 were analysed and 121 of them were found to have foreign travel history.

Of the 183 Omicron cases analysed so far, 91 per cent were fully vaccinated with three having booster shots, 70 per cent were asymptomatic, and 61 per cent were males, the government said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a press briefing today said that the treatment protocols remain same for Omicron as that for Delta and Covid-19.

"While the evidence emerges, the immune escape potential for Delta is higher and its high transmission rates will lead to high surge cases," he added.

The Union Health Secretary issued a fresh warning against the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of the rise in Omicron cases and said, "The world is witnessing the fourth surge and the overall positivity is 6.1 per cent. Therefore, we have to be on guard and can't afford to slacken." He said that as compared to Europe, North America and Africa are seeing an increase in COVID19 cases week-on-week. Asia is witnessing a decline in the number of fresh cases, but we have to be on guard.

"The top five states with the highest number of active cases, at the moment, are Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka," said Rajesh Bhushan.

He further said that the Health Ministry advised the states on December 21 to impose restrictions like night curfew and regulate large gatherings.

Dr Balram Bhargava, DG-ICMR urged to continue with the same strategy of COVID appropriate behaviour and ramping up of vaccination.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 05:17 PM IST