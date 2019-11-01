New Delhi: A train derailed near Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station here on Friday morning.
Two coaches of an electric multiple unit (EMU) 64094 derailed between Shakurbasti and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations. The incident took place near Barapulla nallah at 10:25 am. No casualty or injuries were immediately reported.
