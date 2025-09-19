 'Examining Implication': MEA's First Reaction After US Revokes Sanctions Waiver Linked To Iran's Chabahar Port - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Examining Implication': MEA's First Reaction After US Revokes Sanctions Waiver Linked To Iran's Chabahar Port - VIDEO

'Examining Implication': MEA's First Reaction After US Revokes Sanctions Waiver Linked To Iran's Chabahar Port - VIDEO

The United States has declared its intention to withdraw the sanctions exemption for activities at Iran's Chabahar Port, which was initially granted in 2018. According to a statement from the US Department of State, this action will subject parties involved in port operations to potential penalties under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
article-image

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday responded to Washington's recent decision to revoke the sanctions waiver for operations at Iran's Chabahar Port, saying, "We are currently examining the implications this revocation has for India."

The response from the MEA spokesperson came during the weekly media briefing. Responding to a question, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen the US press statement regarding revocation of sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port. We are presently examining its implications for India."

The United States has declared its intention to withdraw the sanctions exemption for activities at Iran's Chabahar Port, which was initially granted in 2018. According to a statement from the US Department of State, this action will subject parties involved in port operations to potential penalties under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act.

Read Also
MEA Issues Advisory To Indian Nationals In Nepal, Asks To Avoid Going Onto Streets
article-image

The policy change is scheduled to take effect on September 29 of this year. US officials stated that eliminating the sanctions waiver aligns with President Donald Trump's comprehensive pressure campaign targeting the Iranian government.

FPJ Shorts
DUSU’s Political Legacy Continues As ABVP Secures Majority In 2025 Elections
DUSU’s Political Legacy Continues As ABVP Secures Majority In 2025 Elections
Pune: Rotten Foodgrain Supplied To Citizens For Contractors’ Benefit, Claim Activists
Pune: Rotten Foodgrain Supplied To Citizens For Contractors’ Benefit, Claim Activists
Assam’s Beloved Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 While Scuba Diving In Singapore, State Mourns Loss
Assam’s Beloved Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 While Scuba Diving In Singapore, State Mourns Loss
Who Is Rama Kankonkar, Goa Activist Assaulted By Six People?
Who Is Rama Kankonkar, Goa Activist Assaulted By Six People?

Earlier in May, India and Iran formalized a decade-long contract concerning Chabahar Port operations. Under this arrangement, New Delhi committed to providing $250 million in credit facilities to support infrastructure development at the strategic port located on the Gulf of Oman.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Examining Implication': MEA's First Reaction After US Revokes Sanctions Waiver Linked To Iran's...

'Examining Implication': MEA's First Reaction After US Revokes Sanctions Waiver Linked To Iran's...

Assam’s Beloved Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 While Scuba Diving In Singapore, State Mourns Loss

Assam’s Beloved Singer Zubeen Garg Dies At 52 While Scuba Diving In Singapore, State Mourns Loss

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: September 19, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 19 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: September 19, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 19 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals...

'Manmohan Singh Conveyed His Gratitude': Yasin Malik Claims He Met Hafiz Saeed On Request Of Indian...

'Manmohan Singh Conveyed His Gratitude': Yasin Malik Claims He Met Hafiz Saeed On Request Of Indian...