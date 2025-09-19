'Examining Implication': MEA's First Reaction After US Revokes Sanctions Waiver Linked To Iran's Chabahar Port - VIDEO

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday responded to Washington's recent decision to revoke the sanctions waiver for operations at Iran's Chabahar Port, saying, "We are currently examining the implications this revocation has for India."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The response from the MEA spokesperson came during the weekly media briefing. Responding to a question, Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen the US press statement regarding revocation of sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port. We are presently examining its implications for India."

The United States has declared its intention to withdraw the sanctions exemption for activities at Iran's Chabahar Port, which was initially granted in 2018. According to a statement from the US Department of State, this action will subject parties involved in port operations to potential penalties under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act.

Read Also MEA Issues Advisory To Indian Nationals In Nepal, Asks To Avoid Going Onto Streets

The policy change is scheduled to take effect on September 29 of this year. US officials stated that eliminating the sanctions waiver aligns with President Donald Trump's comprehensive pressure campaign targeting the Iranian government.

Earlier in May, India and Iran formalized a decade-long contract concerning Chabahar Port operations. Under this arrangement, New Delhi committed to providing $250 million in credit facilities to support infrastructure development at the strategic port located on the Gulf of Oman.