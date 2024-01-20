Tragic! Vistex Asia CEO Sanjay Shah Dies After Falling From Crane During 25th Anniversary Celebration Of Company; Shocking Video Surfaces

Tragic! Vistex Asia CEO Sanjay Shah Dies After Falling From Crane During 25th Anniversary Celebration Of Company; Visuals Surface | Twitter | TheSouthfirst

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, Vistex Asia CEO Sanjay Shah died after a crane toppled at Ramoji Film City during the company's silver jubilee event. The vice chairman of the company, Viswanatha Raju, suffered critical injuries in the collision, while Sanjay Shah died on Friday (January 19). The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The company was celebrating its 25th anniversary

The incident occurred while the company was celebrating its 25th anniversary at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. There are reports that the company had booked the Ramoji Film City for the event to be held on January 18 and 19. Sanjay Shah, who is the CEO of the company stays in Illinois, USA, and was India to participate in the grand event to be held at the film city which is located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Around 700 people gathered to witness the event

Sanjay Shah had booked rooms for the staff of Vistex Asia for the celebration of the grand event for two days. There are reports that around 700 people gathered to witness the event. However, the event had a tragic end as the CEO fell from the crane on which he was supposed to make entry on stage. There are reports that a stage was made at a height of around 20 feet from the ground on which Sanjay Shah was supposed to make his entry at the event.

The stage was lifted with the help of a crane

The preparations were made for the grand entry of the CEO. The stage was lifted with the help of a crane. Unfortunately, the rope, with which the stage was lifted from the ground, broke from one side and the Sanjay Shah tumble out of it and fell on the ground. Sanjay Shah who was onboard the stage fell from it to the ground and also collided with vice chairman, Vishwanatha Raju.

The video is doing rounds on social media

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that Sanjay Shah is making his entry while standing on the elevated stage amid fireworks, and the stage topples while it was in the air and Sanjay Shah falls to the ground. Sanjay Shah died after falling from the stage from a height of around 20 feet.