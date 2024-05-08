Tragic Video: Fruit Vendor Electrocuted To Death In Bahadurpara Of Hyderabad Due To Rains |

Bahadurpura: In a heart-wrenching CCTV video that has gone viral, a man was seen suffering an electric shock as he soon as he touched an electric pole. It could be seen in the video that it was raining when the incident took place. 40-year-old fruit vendor Fakru from Doodhbowli died on Tuesday May 7, after he lent support to an electric pole while crossing a flooded road in Bahadurpura. Initially, reports said that the locals ignored him, assuming he was drunk, but soon after realising what had happened, Bahadurpura Police were informed. Power to the pole was switched off.

Do not touch electric poles while it's raining!



Man dies in Hyderabad after touching an electric pole.



40-year-old Fakru from Doodhbowli died on Tuesday after he lent support to an electric pole while crossing a flooded road in Bahadurpura. Initially, locals ignored him,… pic.twitter.com/Ohixw0zRN1 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) May 8, 2024

Soon after police sprung into action, Fakru was admitted to a near by hospital where he was declared brought dead. Fakru was attempting to cross the flooded road when he tried to take support of an electric pole by leaning on to it.

As per a PTI reports, heavy rain lashed the city and several parts of Telangana on Tuesday throwing the life out of gear in some parts. Many places in the city witnessed waterlogging leading to traffic blocks. The DRF ( Disaster Relief Force) teams were deployed and were clearing water stagnation and fallen trees in various places in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials said.



In the backdrop of heavy rains that have wreaked havoc in several parts of India including Telangana and Karnataka, IMD among other other warnings has advised people to keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.

In fact on May 8, Wednesday, seven persons, including a four-year-old child were killed when a retaining wall at an under-construction apartment came crashing down due to heavy rains in Bachupally area.