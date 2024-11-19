Tragic! Groom Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing At Function A Day Before Wedding In UP's Hathras; VIDEO

Groom Dies Due To Heart Attack While Dancing At Function A Day Before Wedding | X

Hathras: In a tragic incident, a man suffered heart attack a day before his wedding in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The groom died due to the heart attack after dancing during a ceremony. The tragic incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the groom sits in bhaat ceremony and suddenly collapses to the ground after suffering a heart attack.

The groom has been identified as Shivam (22) and was a resident of Bhojpur village in the Kotwali Hathras Gate area. His wedding was scheduled for Monday (November 18) with Mohini, who is a resident of Agra. The pre-wedding functions started on Sunday (November 17) evening and the guests also showed up. The groom was dancing enthusiastically in the function after which he went to sit on a chair where he suddenly collapsed.

His family rushed to the district hospital nearby, where the hospital authorities declared him dead. However, the family members were not able to believe, they rushed him to a private hospital. The doctors at the private hospital also declared him dead after examination. The doctors confirmed that the cause of death was heart attack.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that groom is dancing with the guests present at the pre-wedding ceremony. The youth sits on a chair and suddenly collapses on the ground.

The joyous atmosphere of the wedding turned into mourning as the groom passed away just a day ahead of his wedding. The family members were devastated by the passing away of the young groom. The bride was also deeply shocked by the news of the sudden demise of Shivam.

The incidents of heart attacks are on the rise in the entire country. Even the youngsters and children are suffering sudden heart attacks causing deaths. Many children are also suffering heart attacks while playing games on mobile phones, while playing, running, dancing and even sitting idle in many cases.

Many videos of youngsters suffering sudden heart attacks have surfaced on social media. The videos show young men suffering heart attacks while working in their offices, while working out at the gym and also while playing sports. The government must take the matter seriously and come up with steps to tackle the grave situation.

Training must be provided to the government employees especially the security forces stationed at bus stops, airports and railway stations to give CPR to patients suffering heart attacks. This might help in saving lives of the commuters who suffer sudden heart attacks at these places.