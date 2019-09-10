Top stories of the day

INDIA:

PM Narendra Modi to launch Kisan Man Dhan Yojana and 400 Residential Schools in Jharkhand on September 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Kisan Man Dhan Yojana (KMDY) scheme and 400 Ekalvya Model Residential Schools during his visit to Jharkhand on September 12.

"The PM will launch the scheme -- Prime Minister Kisan Man Dhan Yojana and will also inaugurate 400 Ekalvya Model Residential schools to provide quality upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary level education to ST students in tribal-dominated areas," an official statement said on Monday. The KMDY will secure the lives of 5 crore small and marginal farmers by providing a minimum pension of Rs 3,000 per month to those who have attained the age of 60. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,774 crore for the next three years.

Jharkhand mob lynching: Murder charges against 11 men accused in Tabrez Ansari killing dropped

The murder charges against 11 men accused in a fatal mob attack on 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand in June were dropped, said a report. The charges were dropped because the post-mortem report said he died of a cardiac arrest, the police have said.

According to the Hindustan Times, Jharkhand Police have dropped the murder charge under IPC Section 302 in their chargesheet filed against 11 accused in the death of Tabrez Ansari who was attacked by a mob that accused him of theft in Saraikela-Kharsawan nearly four months ago. Citing the “final post-mortem report” that Ansari died of “cardiac arrest”, and stating that it was “not a case of pre-meditated murder”, police filed the chargesheet last month under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Anupriya Lakra becomes first woman pilot from Odisha's Naxal-Hit Region Malkangiri

Hailing from Odisha's Naxal-affected Malkangiri district, 27-year-old Anupriya Lakra has scripted history by becoming the first female pilot from the backward region.

Lakra, who will soon join a private airline as a co-pilot, has achieved this feat after years of hard work. At 23, she decided to quit engineering and join the aviation academy to fulfill her dream of becoming a pilot.

Extending good wishes on her remarkable achievement, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said in a tweet that Lakra has become an inspiration by setting an example for others to emulate.

Goa molestation scandal: Parents had demanded woman coach

Was the Goa government and the Goa Swimming Association aware of the alleged sexual harassment of girl swimmers by the arrested chief coach Surajit Ganguly, much before the video, which shows him allegedly molesting a minor swimmer that went viral last week?

According to another video clip which went viral on Sunday, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, during the last Assembly session had warned Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar of possible consequences, if the state government did not appoint a female coach for the training of girl swimmers.

Moon lander Vikram located by Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter but no communication with it yet: ISRO

The Indian space agency on Tuesday reiterated that its moon lander Vikram has been located by the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.

"#VikramLander has been located by the orbiter of #Chandrayaan2, but no communication with it yet," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted. "All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with lander," ISRO said. The ISRO did not, however, say in what condition the lander is on the lunar surface. The space agency continues to remain silent as to proximate cause for the moon lander tumbling and deviating from its original flight path on September 7 early morning.

Saharanpur: Ambedkar statue vandalised in Ghunna village by miscreants

Tensions were on the boil in Ghunna village of Saharanpur on Tuesday after a statue of the father of Indian Constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar was allegedly decapitated overnight by miscreants.

The angry protesters from the Dalit community took to streets with sticks and weapons and police forces were present on the spot to control the crowd.

Rajnath Singh to receive first Indian Rafale combat aircraft on October 8

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to France on October 8 to receive the first Indian Rafale combat aircraft manufactured by French firm Dassault Aviation that will come to India only next year. "October 8 is auspicious for two reasons. It is both Dussehra and Air Force day on that day," government sources told ANI.

The Defence Minister will travel along with Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and other senior officials to receive the aircraft from France on October 8, they said.

As per earlier plans, Balakot operations in-charge and current Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa was to travel to receive the plane on September 19-20 from France.

Kolkata Police nabs suspected JMB operative from Chennai

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested a suspected operative of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Chennai on Tuesday, a senior officer of the force said.

Thirty five-year-old Asadullah Sheikh alias Raja, a resident of West Bengal's Purba Burdwan district, was nabbed from his hideout in Chennai's Nilangarai area, he said.

Azamgarh: DM orders probe over arrest of journalist who clicked pictures of students sweeping floor

District Administration has ordered an enquiry to look into arresting of a journalist who was taken into police custody from a school where he had allegedly clicked pictures of some students sweeping floor.

"Considering the severity of the incident, I have asked the police to probe the matter and submit a report. Further actions will be taken accordingly," District Magistrate (DM) Nagendra Prasad Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

Will not bother anyone with Kashmir issue: Naqvi on mediation between India and Pakistan

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance and said that India will not bother anyone over the Kashmir matter.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the country will not bother anyone over Kashmir. The government is working for the growth of the state and its people. Others should not worry about it," he said while replying to a question on the mediation over Kashmir.

MUMBAI:

MMRDA announces recruitments for Mumbai Metro project, check full details

Some good news has been released by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for aspirants who wish to work for Mumbai Metro. According to a report published by Catch News, the job openings are for Non-Executive posts in Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMOCL).

The application procedure starts from 16th September and concludes on 7th October 2019, whereas the form would be displayed on the official website of MMRDA i.e. https://mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in. Overall, there are 35 sectors were vacancies are required, the details are given below:

Mumbai Traffic Police plans diversions in SoBo for Muharram procession

The Mumbai Traffic Police have planned traffic diversions at certain points in South Mumbai between Tuesday afternoon and midnight. The traffic diversions will be placed when the Ashura procession, also known as Muhurram procession, begins in Byculla.

According to Indian Express, Sham-e-Gariba procession will begin at 2 pm Tuesday at Pakmodia Street in Bhendi Bazaar and proceed along Yakub Street, Ibrahim Rahimatullah Road in Pydhonie, Sir J J Road, Nesbit Junction in Byuclla, cross the Balwantsingh Dhodi Bridge and terminate at the Rehmatabad Cemetery in Mazgaon. Half an hour before the procession starts, traffic heading north from Byculla will be diverted to P D’Mello Road via Carnac Bridge.

Daughters-in-law broke age-old traditions, carry mother-in-law's body for last rites in Maharashtra's Beed

In a rare display of affinity, four tearful daughters-in-law broke age-old traditions and carried the body of their beloved mother-in-law, who expired here on Monday morning for the last rites, a family member said. The incident, which made many onlookers emotional, was witnessed in Kashinath Nagar area of this town in Marathwada.

The woman -- Sunderbai Dagdu Naikwade passed away aged 83 at her home on Monday due to old age, leaving behind her inconsolable family of four sons, their wives and many grand children.

Mira-Bhayandar metro rail work finally begins

Nine months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally laid its foundation stone at a ceremony in Bhiwandi, the actual construction work for the much-awaited Metro-9 (Dahisar to Bhayandar) route finally commenced on Sunday.

The contractual agencies that have been deployed for the work started putting up barricades to conduct soil testing at various spots on a stretch of road between Kashimira and Bhayandar.

With a collective price tag of around Rs 5,524 crore, the state cabinet had cleared proposals for the two new metro rail lines in Mumbai, including Metro-9, which will offer connectivity between Dahisar-Mira Road-Bhayandar on a 10.41 kilometers long elevated corridor having nine stations.

Mumbai: 'Equal pay for equal work'

Over 4,000 teachers staged a protest at Azad Maidan on Monday, claiming the state government has not fulfilled its promise to provide 20 per cent aid for private unaided schools.

The state had announced 20 per cent aid but teachers are demanding 100 per cent government assistance that became cumulative since the year 2012.

It has been over a month since teachers of private unaided schools and junior colleges are protesting this issue. On Teacher’s Day, over 200 teachers dressed in black clothes gathered at Azad Maidan to raise this issue.

