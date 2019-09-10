Kolkata Police nabs suspected JMB operative from Chennai

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested a suspected operative of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Chennai on Tuesday, a senior officer of the force said.

Thirty five-year-old Asadullah Sheikh alias Raja, a resident of West Bengal's Purba Burdwan district, was nabbed from his hideout in Chennai's Nilangarai area, he said.

"We had information that Raja was hiding in Chennai. Our officers conducted a raid and nabbed him from Nilangarai area. He was residing in a rented house there. Raja is an active member of the JMB," he said.

Several documents and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, he added. The suspected JMB operative has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and will be produced before a court in Chennai's Alandur for his transit remand, the officer said.