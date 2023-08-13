Top Sikh Body SGPC Bans Offering Toy Aeroplane In Gurdwaras After Akal Takht Sahib's Directive

Twitter

In a move to adhere to the directives of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to put an end to the practice of offering toy aeroplanes in Gurdwaras to make a wish for overseas trips.

This decision comes after a person recently offered a toy aeroplane while paying respects at Darbar Sahib in the hope of a foreign trip. This ritual has been deemed inappropriate and has sparked discussions on the proper conduct within the Gurdwara premises.

The SGPC, under the leadership of Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhamee, held discussions with Jathedar Raghbir Singh of Sri Akal Takht Sahib in the past few days. The conversation revolved around the rise of communal tensions in the country. Amidst these discussions, concerns were also raised regarding the trend of offering toy aeroplanes as a means to travel abroad, particularly among the youth.

Practice of offering toys at Gurdwaras has gained momentum

The practice of offering such toys at Gurdwaras has gained momentum in various places, including Jalandhar, where individuals offer toy aeroplanes in hopes of a foreign journey. This practice had become so prominent that the Gurdwara in Jalandhar started being referred to as the "Airplane Gurdwara." This trend has now spread to the Golden Temple as well, where recently a picture depicting the offering of a toy aeroplane went viral on social media.

In light of the directive from Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the management of the Golden Temple, led by Manager Bhagwant Singh, has issued strict instructions to employees and volunteers to put a stop to this practice. Additionally, SGPC is planning to raise awareness among the public about the prohibition of offering toy aeroplanes in Gurdwaras.