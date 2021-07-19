Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Two terrorists, including a top commander of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, reported news agency ANI.
The LeT commander has been identified as Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. Abu Akram was active in the Valley since 2017.
"Two terrorists including a top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT, Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram were neutralised. Akram was active here since 2017," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.
Meanwhile, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh told ANI that the night-long operation at Chuck Sadiqan, Shopian concluded with killing of top terrorist commander Ishfaq Dar of LeT with another terrorist Majid Iqbal.
Dar was active since 2017 and responsible for a very large number of terror crime cases, including attacks on and killings of police, security forces and civilians, Singh said.
The Kashmir Zone Police said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter and a search operation is currently underway.
"Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered on. Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
The encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out in the Sadiq Khan area of Shopian on Sunday. The firefight broke out after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.
This comes days after two local terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on Friday, who were involved in all the three incidents that took place in Srinagar in June this year.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
