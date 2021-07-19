Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

The LeT commander has been identified as Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. Abu Akram was active in the Valley since 2017.

"Two terrorists including a top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT, Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram were neutralised. Akram was active here since 2017," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Meanwhile, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh told ANI that the night-long operation at Chuck Sadiqan, Shopian concluded with killing of top terrorist commander Ishfaq Dar of LeT with another terrorist Majid Iqbal.

Dar was active since 2017 and responsible for a very large number of terror crime cases, including attacks on and killings of police, security forces and civilians, Singh said.