Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob get reprieve till March 15

New Delhi: Engineer-turned-activist Shantanu Muluk and lawyer Nikita Jacob got protection from arrest till March 15 in connection with the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana adjourned the matter on the request of the defence counsels. Advocate Rebecca John appeared for Jacob, while Vrinda Grover represented Muluk in the case. Special Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed appeared for the State.

"My protection ends today; my protection kindly be extended. I have to go through the reply filed by the police," advocate Vrinda Grover requested the court. The matter will now be heard on March 15 at 2 p.m. Climate activist Disha Ravi, Muluk and Jacob are facing charges of conspiracy and sedition in the case related to the farmers' protest. The Police said that the 'toolkit' was a sinister design to defame India and cause violence.

The Delhi Police have contended that the Google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by the trio.