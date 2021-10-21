'Took nine months': TMC slams BJP as India crosses one billion COVID-19 vaccination milestone

Kolkata: At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating 100 crore vaccinations across the country, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh slammed the Central government and said that they took nine months to vaccinate people.

Taking to Twitter, Kunal said in Bengali, “BJP is celebrating the so-called success but they took nine months to vaccinate people. When the trains start running it will stop somewhere and there is nothing to hype about the late delivery,” said Kunal.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for vaccinating a huge population of India and claimed that the scenario in West Bengal is ‘disappointing’ due to the Mamata Banerjee government.

“We are proud that WHO has applauded the vaccination drive in India, and congratulated our Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with scientists and health workers but the vaccination drive in West Bengal is being conducted in a haphazard manner and common people are not getting jabbed properly and freely. The Mamata Banerjee government only believes in tall talks,” said Ghosh.

Slamming the BJP vice president, the TMC spokesperson claimed that the saffron camp should check the facts before commenting.

Notably, the bulletin issued by the West Bengal health department showed that over 6.2 crore people have been jabbed in West Bengal with at least one dose.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 10:50 PM IST