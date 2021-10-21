Post Durga Puja celebrations, West Bengal witnesses sudden spike in COVID-19 cases

While India since last few weeks has been reporting quite a few cases of COVID-19, West Bengal after the celebrations of Durga Puja has seen a sudden spike in coronavirus cases. According to the data released by West Bengal health department, 867 persons have been found Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours and the number is rising everyday.

Covid-19 numbers began rising in the state after the recently concluded Bhabanipur bypolls and Durga Puja celebrations. On October 19, the state reported 726 new cases and on October 18, 726. The positivity rate has also touched 9 per cent.

Notably, during the beginning of Navratri celebrations, the Union Health Ministry in the wake of the 10-day festival and other upcoming festivals issued a warning asking people to be cautious from October to December and celebrate festivals in a way that we do not spread COVID-19. "Attend Durga Pooja and Ram Leela virtually. Meet your loved ones online on Diwali," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal had said.

The West Bengal government at that time had claimed that all measures and preparations were made to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, but Bengal, especially Kolkata, witnessed huge crowds going to pandals, violating Covid-appropriate norms.

Kolkata is among the worst affected cities in Bengal as the number of Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours are highest, closing to almost 250.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally surged to 15,82,813 as 867 more people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, 141 more than the previous day, a Health department bulletin said. The state had reported 726 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 690 on Monday and 624 on Sunday respectively.

West Bengal currently has 7,491 active COVID-19 cases.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 06:13 PM IST