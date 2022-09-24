"Tomorrow even Rakhi Sawant will become...." Hema Malini on rumours of Kangana Ranaut contesting from Mathura

ANI

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini on Saturday reacted to the speculations that actor Kangana Ranaut could contest elections from Mathura, which is the Sholay actor's parliamentary constituency.

"Good, it is good...what can I say about my opinion? My opinion is only up to God. You only want film stars in Mathura. If someone else wants to become an MP, you will not let him because, according to you, only a film star should become an MP from Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become," the BJP MP said.

Hema Malini was elected as the Member of Parliament from Mathura twice, in 2014 and in 2019.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut, along with her family, visited the famed Thakur Banke Bihari temple located in Vrindavan, to offer prayers. A crowd of devotees and locals were seen running towards her as she got down from the car on the VIP route heading towards the Banke Bihari temple. Tight security had to be arranged to make the 'Fashion' actor's exit from the temple possible.

During her visit, the actor avoided answering any political-related questions.

Kangana, during promotions of 'Thailavii', which is based on Tamil actor-turned-politician Jayalalitha and was released in September 2021, had said that she would definitely love to join politics if her fans so desired.

She also said she was presently focused on her acting career.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in director Sarwesh Mewara's 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

She also has 'Emergency' in which she is portraying the role of the late prime minister Indira Gandhi.