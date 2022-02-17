Tollywood producer Pintu Mandal summoned by CBI in connection with cattle smuggling scam

Kolkata: After actor-cum-TMC MP Dev (Deepak Adhikari), CBI has now summoned Tollywood producer Pintu Mandal in connection with the cattle smuggling scam.

According to CBI sources, Mandal was a co-producer of a movie done by Dev who has a connection with the cattle smuggling scam.

“Mandal is asked to be present before the CBI officials on February 18. He co-produced a film done by Dev and the fund which he had given there must have some connection with the scam for which he has been summoned,” said the CBI sources.

It can be recalled that on February 15, the actor-turned-politician was quizzed by CBI at Nizam Palace for over five hours.

However, according to Dev, he doesn’t know the cattle smuggler Enamul Haque.

Another TMC heavyweight leader Anubrata Mandal is also summoned by CBI over the same scam and is asked to be present in person at the CBI office on February 25.

Earlier, CBI on February 9 had sent notice to TMC Birbhum district president Mandal and had asked him to be present before the CBI officials on February 14.

On February 14, the lawyer of Mandal requested the CBI for more time as according to him Mandal is not well. But the CBI officials didn’t want to give more time to the TMC leader for which he was asked to be present before the CBI officials at Nizam Palace on February 25.

Last month the CBI had sent notice to Mandal over his alleged involvement in post poll violence and also that CBI had evidence against Mandal being instrumental in killing BJP cadre Gaurav Sarkar in Birbhum’s Illambazar.

However, following an appeal to Calcutta High Court, the court had instructed that CBI cannot take any ‘harsh action’ against Mandal without informing the court.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:23 PM IST