 'To Halt Conduct Of Elections Is A 'Grave Thing,' Observers SC As It Refuses To Stay Panchayat Polls In Punjab
"Polling has opened, suppose we stay now there will be complete chaos. Staying conduct of elections is a grave thing. Tomorrow someone will want to stay parliamentary elections like this. We will list (the case), but no interim stay," said the bench.

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
article-image
The Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the ongoing panchayat elections in Punjab, stating that to halt the conduct of elections is a "grave thing".

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said disrupting the elections after polling had commenced would lead to "chaos."

Bench Declines To Issue Any Interim Order

The bench declined to issue any interim order to stall the polling that began in the morning on Tuesday and stressed the importance of judicial restraint in election-related matters.

article-image

The matter was mentioned before the CJI bench seeking a stay on the polling in Punjab.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on Monday lifted its stay against the conduct of the panchayat polls in the State. The appeal before the top court was filed challenging a decision of the High Court which on Monday dismissed around 800 petitions alleging irregularities in the panchayat elections.

About The Punjab Gram Panchayat Elections

Voting for the Punjab gram panchayat elections is currently underway, with polling taking place from 8 am to 4 pm.

Voters are casting their ballots through ballot boxes to elect 'sarpanch' and 'panch' for their respective villages. According to sources, citizens in Mohali and Ludhiana have actively participated by visiting the polling centers. The process has been peaceful so far, and results are expected after voting concludes.

Punjab & Haryana HC Dismiss Petitions Seeking Cancellation Of Panchayat Elections

Earlier on Monday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed over 1,000 petitions seeking the cancellation of the upcoming panchayat elections. The court also lifted the ban on 206 panchayats, allowing the elections to proceed as scheduled on October 15 without any legal obstacles.

The High Court clarified that only the Election Commission has the authority to intervene in the electoral process. Additionally, the court mandated that the elections be documented through videography and recording.

However, attorneys representing the petitioners indicated plans to challenge the court's decision in the Supreme Court, signalling ongoing legal contention surrounding the elections. The elections are set to take place for 13,237 'Sarpanches' and 83,437 'Panches'.

Advocate Hakam Singh, speaking to ANI, said, "Nearly 1,000 writ petitions were filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the Panchayat elections. 250 writ petitions were also filed and had been segregated on 11 grounds. All petitions, except the one on the grounds of videography, have been dismissed by the HC. The stay on the 250 writ petitions has also been vacated. We will approach the SC tomorrow."

