Indore: Employee Flees With 25 Tola Gold From Jewellery Showroom | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a jewellery showroom fled with 25 tola gold worth at least Rs 10 lakh from the showroom under Tukoganj police station limits, an official said on Sunday. A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the stock manager of the showroom.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh said that one Himanshu Jain, who is the stock manager of Punjab Jewels on MG Road, lodged a complaint stating that when he was matching the account of the stock of gold and silver, he found out that eight gold mangalsutras of 22-carat purity of weight around 25 tolas were missing.

While checking the CCTV footage of the stock room he found that Pradeep Katara, a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, who works at the store, was seen stealing the gold mangalsutras from the tray of gold jewellery kept in the stock room and putting it in his pocket.

Later, when they searched for him at the store, he was absent and could not be traced. The police registered a case against the accused under section 306 of the BNS and his last location is being traced in Rajasthan.