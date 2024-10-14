 Indore: Employee Flees With 25 Tola Gold From Jewellery Showroom
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Employee Flees With 25 Tola Gold From Jewellery Showroom

Indore: Employee Flees With 25 Tola Gold From Jewellery Showroom

A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the stock manager of the showroom.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 12:13 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Employee Flees With 25 Tola Gold From Jewellery Showroom | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of a jewellery showroom fled with 25 tola gold worth at least Rs 10 lakh from the showroom under Tukoganj police station limits, an official said on Sunday. A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the stock manager of the showroom.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Singh said that one Himanshu Jain, who is the stock manager of Punjab Jewels on MG Road, lodged a complaint stating that when he was matching the account of the stock of gold and silver, he found out that eight gold mangalsutras of 22-carat purity of weight around 25 tolas were missing. 

Read Also
Indore Shocker! Amateur Driver Mows Down Sleeping Colleague At Fuel Pump
article-image

While checking the CCTV footage of the stock room he found that Pradeep Katara, a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, who works at the store, was seen stealing the gold mangalsutras from the tray of gold jewellery kept in the stock room and putting it in his pocket.

Later, when they searched for him at the store, he was absent and could not be traced. The police registered a case against the accused under section 306 of the BNS and his last location is being traced in Rajasthan. 

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s ‘Number 1’ Remarks
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Mere Shows Ne Sab Records Tode Hai,’ Says Vivian Dsena On Chahat Pandey’s ‘Number 1’ Remarks
Kolkata: Patient's Kin Brutally Beaten Up With Hockey Stick & Cricket Stumps In SSKM Hospital, Protesting Doctors Raise Safety Concerns
Kolkata: Patient's Kin Brutally Beaten Up With Hockey Stick & Cricket Stumps In SSKM Hospital, Protesting Doctors Raise Safety Concerns
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail To Chase Down 152 In 10.2 Overs
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia Become First Side To Qualify For Semi-Finals After India Fail To Chase Down 152 In 10.2 Overs
In Pics: Massive Gathering At Baba Siddique's State Funeral As Thousands Offer Namaz And Pay Tribute
In Pics: Massive Gathering At Baba Siddique's State Funeral As Thousands Offer Namaz And Pay Tribute

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Employee Flees With 25 Tola Gold From Jewellery Showroom

Indore: Employee Flees With 25 Tola Gold From Jewellery Showroom

Indore Shocker! Amateur Driver Mows Down Sleeping Colleague At Fuel Pump

Indore Shocker! Amateur Driver Mows Down Sleeping Colleague At Fuel Pump

Madhya Pradesh: Aggrieved Brick Kiln Manufacturers Meet MLA Sachin Birla In Sanawad, Demand Justice

Madhya Pradesh: Aggrieved Brick Kiln Manufacturers Meet MLA Sachin Birla In Sanawad, Demand Justice

Indore: Vegetable Vendor Hit By Over Speeding Car, Dies

Indore: Vegetable Vendor Hit By Over Speeding Car, Dies

MP October 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Returns In State, Light Rain & Thunderstorms Expected In...

MP October 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Returns In State, Light Rain & Thunderstorms Expected In...