Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Calls For New Leadership, Promises Change With AAP

Chandigarh: Chief minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann who conducted road-shows in support of the party candidates from Meham seat in Rohtak and Rewari, said Haryana no longer needed a double engine, but a new engine now.

Addressing gatherings at different points in the two districts, Mann, who was apparently mentioning about the BJP's 'double engine' plank to have the party government at the Centre as well as Haryana, held that for Haryana - which has tried all the parties by giving them a chance - it is time it has a new engine by giving a chance to Arvind Kejriwal, amid supporters’ slogans of 'Hariyana ke lal ko, ek mauka kejriwal ko'.

Rewari, Haryana: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says, "Haryana's unemployment rate is five times higher than the national average. The Agniveer Yojana is an insult to the country's youth. In Punjab, we have provided 47,000 jobs without money and without recommendations in… pic.twitter.com/8LVXK5ejEa — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2024

Mann held that AAP Meham candidate Vikas Nehra was young and has passion to work and added that therefore, he should be sent to the assembly. Campaigning for Satish Yadav, the AAP candidate in Rewari, the AAP-ruled Punjab CM Mann, said Yadav is local leader, understood the problems of Rewari and hence deserved a chance.

ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਕਿਸੇ ਸਰਵੇ ‘ਚ ਨਹੀਂ ਆਉਂਦੀ ਸਿੱਧੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ‘ਚ ਹੀ ਆਉਂਦੀ ਹੈ… ਜਿੱਦਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਆਮ ਘਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਧੀਆਂ-ਪੁੱਤਾਂ ਨੇ ਵੱਡੇ-ਵੱਡੇ ਘਰਾਣਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਲੀਡਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਛੁੱਟੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਸੀ… ਹੁਣ ਹਰਿਆਣਾ ‘ਚ ਵੀ ਕੰਮ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਜਨੂੰਨ ਰੱਖਣ ਵਾਲ਼ੇ ਧੀਆਂ-ਪੁੱਤ ਅੱਗੇ ਆਉਣਗੇ… pic.twitter.com/dzVbzpLqSe — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 21, 2024

Slamming BJP, Mann held that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satendra Jain and Sanjay Singh were booked in a false case. Mann further held that the AAP has not come into politics to earn money, but it has come to serve the public.

"If our martyrs had thought of earning money, we would not have been free, they sacrificed for the country. It has been 78 years since the country got independence but till date the sewerage covers of Meham have not been completed. Because these parties did nothing except looting. Therefore, now the time has come to teach them a lesson’’, he said.

Mann went to refer to the achievements of his AAP government in Punjab and held that, on the other side of Haryana is Punjab, where government schools have been made better than private ones. As many as 840 mohalla clinics have been opened, so far 2 crore people have been cured by taking medicines from there.

He also referred to the unemployment in Haryana, stating that the Central government had reported that the unemployment rate in Haryana is five times higher than the rate in the entire country.