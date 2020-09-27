To AAP and back again: Ajoy Kumar rejoins Congress, return approved by Sonia Gandhi

On Sunday, Dr. Ajoy Kumar rejoined Congress after he quit the party to join Aam Aadmi Party. The former MP and former president of Jharkhand Pradesh Congres Committee had joined AAP in September 2019.
Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, in a statement, said, "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the re-joining of Dr. Ajoy Kumar, Ex-MP and former President, Jharkhand PCC, to the Congress party."
Also a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar quit the Congress in August 2019, levelling serious allegations against his senior party colleagues.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)