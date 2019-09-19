Ex-Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar joins AAP

New Delhi: Weeks after quitting Congress, former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajoy Kumar on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here.

Kumar, who is also a former Lok Sabha MP, said the AAP is the only alternative in the current political situation. AAP leader Manish Sisodia welcomed Kumar into the party in the presence of other leaders at the party office here.

Also a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar quit the Congress in August, levelling serious allegations against his senior party colleagues. Jharkhand will go to polls later in the year as the tenure of Chief Minister Raghubar Das will end in December.