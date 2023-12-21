TN Rains: 27-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Airlifted From Flood-Hit Thoothukudi Delivers Baby In Madurai Hospital

Anushiya Mayil delivered a healthy baby boy at Madurai hospital | ANI

Chennai, December 21: A pregnant woman, Anushiya Mayil, who was airlifted from flood-hit Srivaikuntam in Thoothukudi, delivered a baby at the Government Rajaji Hospital on Wednesday (December 20) morning. She was airlifted by a rescue team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) following an SOS message sent out by the family.

Later she was brought to Madurai and admitted to the GRH maternity ward. She delivered a healthy baby at the hospital.

P. Anushiya Mayil is 27 years old and was rescued by a team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) from the rooftop of a three-storey building in Srivaikuntam. She was airlifted along with her mother, husband and child on Tuesday (December December 19.)

A report in the English daily The Hindu quoted a doctor saying that Anushiya’s expected delivery date was December 25. She had not faced any labour pain even during the rescue operations and transit. However, she felt pain around midnight on Tuesday (December 19) and delivered a baby boy weighing 3.1 kg on Wednesday (December 19).

Tamil Nadu rains

Nearly 40 lakh people in the Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts have been badly hit by the record rains while Srivaikuntam and villages near Tiruchendur suffered great damage due to flooding in Thamirabarani river.

Two people died in rain-related incidents on Wednesday (December 20) in the Thoothukudi district. The district is one of the four southern districts of Tamil Nadu that has been hit by heavy rain in last three-four days.

IAF rescue operations

The Office of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that the Central Government was providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu in the wake of incessant rains that have wreaked havoc in Southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Taking to X, the Office of Defence Minister said, "The IAF helicopters carrying out rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu. The Central Government is providing all possible assistance to Tamil Nadu." Defence PRO Chennai stated that the relief operation was being provided by the State administration.