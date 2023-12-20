Watch: Buildings Submerged, Relief Material Being dropped From Helicopters, Complete Mayhem As Rain Fury Lashes Tamil Nadu

buildings submerged in tamil nadu | ani

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains continued to pound the Tirunelveli district in southern Tamil Nadu, creating a flood-like situation and throwing life out of gear.



Buildings submerged under water

Visuals accessed by ANI showed some buildings going under water in the wake of the Tamraparni River of Tirunelveli breaching the danger mark following incessant showers over two days -- on December 18 and 19.



Earlier, the Indian Navy personnel distributed food and other relief materials at Srivaikundam railway station in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was pressed into service to distribute food and other relief materials to 500 people stranded at the railway station.

#WATCH | Few buildings submerged as the Tamraparni river in Tirunelveli is flooded due to heavy rains #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/aLHXoKZmrW — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

Massive relief & Rescue OPerations underway

"Initially, 500 passengers were standard at the Srivaikuntam Railway Station. This morning, about 6 RPF staff and 2 commercial staff from railways reached the station by road."

#WATCH | Tamraparni river flowing through Tirunelveli flooded due to heavy rains in the last few days#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/cM3ykY69tu — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

"They found an entry into the station and they took some relief and food materials for the passengers. We had 3 choppers of the Indian Air Force. They had dropped food and relief material for all these passengers.

NDRF teams initiate evacuation process

NDRF also reached in the morning and started the evacuation process, they have identified a route by which the passengers can be taken out from the station," Southern Railway Chief PRO B Guganesan said.



B Guganesan further said that Railways has arranged 13 buses about 3 kilometres away from the station.



"Special train rolls out of Vanchi Maniyachi to Chennai Egmore rescuing stranded passengers from Srivaikuntam with medical and catering teams on board," the Southern Railways said in a statement.



"Indian Army Column 'Madras Regimental Centre' under HQ Dakshin Bharat Area inducted for Flood Relief Operation on December 18 and 19 in Tuticorin District in Tamil Nadu. 550 Food packets were delivered to marooned individuals at Karungulam village," Defence PRO Chennai said in a statement.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains in Tirunelveli create flood-like situations; visuals from Manimutharu Waterfalls. (19.12) pic.twitter.com/yorfFj16Ni — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

Indian Army & Coast Guard Pressed into Action

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations continued during the night along Thiruchendur road ahead of Karungulam.

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari on December 18.

Indian Army rescued flood-affected people from the Vasavappapuram area in Thoothukudi on Monday night.

Operating in inclement weather, IAF helicopters, Mi-17 V5 and ALH have flown more than 20 hrs, air-dropped over 10 tons of relief material and evacuated stranded personnel, including woman and child from rooftop / isolated areas: Southern Air Command IAF Media Co-ordination… pic.twitter.com/lV7Khjdy7S — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

Joint efforts by state Govt & Centre

The state government and the Centre have jointly mobilised a massive rescue and relief operation to help the affected people.

"On December 18, Tamil Nadu received unprecedented rains in the last 24 hours that have caused extensive flooding in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

#WATCH | The first Indian Coast Guard ALH helicopter took off from Madurai early morning with 350 kg of material to be airdropped in rain-affected areas of Thoothukudi. The second helicopter also loaded with 350 kg of relief materials will take off shortly. pic.twitter.com/1yYQkuEE9R — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

The IAF responded swiftly and tasked Air Force Station Sulur with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, which is currently being undertaken by MI -17 V5 helicopter," read a post by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on social media platform X.