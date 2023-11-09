TN: Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging, Landslides Across State, IMD Predicts Isolated Heavy Rainfall To Continue; Visuals Surface

Several districts in Tamil Nadu declared a school holiday on Thursday due to heavy rainfall in the state | Representative Image

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), November 9: Waterlogging occurred in several areas of Madurai following heavy rainfall in the area. Waterlogging was also seen in various parts of Thoothukudi city in Tamil Nadu.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging in several parts of Madurai after heavy rainfall in the region.



In view of heavy rainfall, the Madurai District Collector declared a holiday for schools today.



Heavy rain triggered landslides

The heavy rain also triggered landslides in some districts of the state. A landslide occurred on the road near Kunjappa-Panai in Coimbatore as heavy rainfall continued in the region. Similarly, a landslide occurred on the Mettupalayam highway in Kotagiri Mettupalayam, causing mudslides and fallen trees. A landslide also occurred on the third bend leading from Kotagiri to Mettupalayam in the area under Mettupalayam. This caused a traffic disruption.

At present, Mettupalayam Police, Fire Department and Highways Department are engaged in removing mudstones and trees that have fallen on the road. The vehicles from Kotagiri going to Mettupalayam are being sent by the police via Coonoor.

Train service has been disrupted

Due to heavy rain in lower Kothagiri, NMR Mountain train No. 06136 Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam train and Train No. 06137 Udagamandalam - Mettupalayam train of today (09.11.2023) have been cancelled.

#WATCH | Rain lashes several parts of Tamil Nadu; Visuals from Dindigul



In view of heavy rainfall, Dindigul District Collector declared a holiday for schools today.

Schools to remain closed due to heavy rainfall

Several districts in Tamil Nadu declared a school holiday on Thursday due to heavy rainfall in the state. Schools will remain closed in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Madurai as per orders issued by their respective district magistrates. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Tamil Nadu on November 9, with a significant reduction thereafter.

