TMC's Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata mayor after EC directive on political appointees to civic bodies

West Bengal minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim has resigned as the chairman of Kolkata Municipal Corporation after the Election Commission's advice on political appointees to civic bodies.

Hakim is contesting in the West Bengal Assembly election from Kolkata Port constituency.

Earlier on March 20, the poll body had directed to "temporarily restrain" political appointees, who are holding the office of Administrators, Head of Board of Administrators in the Municipal Corporations of West Bengal on appointment basis after the end of their elected term, from participating in and exercising the functions of the Board during the period the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

The Election Commission had ordered that a committee headed by Chief Secretary, West Bengal, and Principal Secretary Urban Development, and Principal Secretary Personnel as members shall appoint the government officials, keeping in view ECI’s instructions to discharge the functions of the Administrators, Head of Board of Administrator, as the case may be, during the period of Model Code of Conduct.

It is expected of Chief Secretary to ensure a level playing field in all other Municipal Bodies in the State of West Bengal by rigorous reviews of their decisions which can disturb the level playing field, the EC said, asking the Chief Secretary to send compliance of the order by 10 am today.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.