TMC MPs meets ECI to complain over alleged hurdles being faced by party in Goa due to BJP

A team of four TMC MPs, including Saugata Roy, Aparupa Poddar, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Shantanu Sen visited the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday to complain about the alleged ‘hurdles’ faced by them in Goa.

TMC MP Saugata Roy alleged that the BJP-led Goa government is time and again heckling them and is not allowing ‘smooth’ functioning of TMC ahead of the polls scheduled on February 14.

Meanwhile, former Goa Congress general secretary Yatish Naik, who had recently defected to the TMC at Goa on Wednesday had resigned from the party claiming that TMC ‘lacks principle’.

“Seeing the manner in which the party is functioning, I find no good reason to continue being a member of the Trinamool Congress. I feel humiliated, tired and dejected for having been made to go through all this. I do not wish to be a party to or involve myself with such kind of politics which is bereft of all principles,” read Naik’s resignation letter.

According to BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla, TMC cannot do anything in Goa and also that everyone in the country is aware of the ‘violent’ politics played by TMC in West Bengal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 09:27 PM IST