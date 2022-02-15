TMC MP Dev quizzed for over 5 hours by CBI officials in connection with cattle smuggling scam

Kolkata: TMC MP Dev (Deepak Adhikari) met the CBI officials on Tuesday over the cattle smuggling scam and was quizzed for over five hours.

Talking to the media after interrogation, Dev said that he had cooperated with the CBI and told them about whatever information he had.

“I hope the CBI will not summon me again as I have informed them whatever information I had. I am not involved with any scams,” said Dev.

When asked about his connection with cattle smuggler Enamul Haque, the actor-turned-politician said that he doesn’t know anyone with that name.

It can be noted that the CBI sources claimed that those who are quizzed in regards to this scam had taken Dev’s name and his connection with Bengal-based cattle trader Enamul Haque who is also involved in this scam.

Apart from Dev, TMC district president Anubrata Mandal is also summoned by CBI over the cattle scam. Mandal has been asked to be present before CBI officials on February 25.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that it is a shame that the popular actor is being summoned for being involved in scams.

“Bengal was known for the saints it has produced. Renowned educationists, professors were seen in Bengal and now scams and actors like Dev being involved in it are seen. It is a shame,” said Majumdar.

Countering Majumdar’s claims, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that anyone who is in Trinamool Congress will be quizzed by CBI.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 08:52 PM IST