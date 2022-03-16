TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Rujira again summoned by ED in coal scam case

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has once again summoned TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee to the national capital next week over an alleged coal scam.

Incidentally, Banerjee and his wife challenging the summons issued by the central agency on September 10 last year had moved the Delhi High Court, which was dismissed on March 11.

On March 11, a bench of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar had denied the relief to Abhishek Banerjee and his wife over the summons by ED over appearing at the national capital since they are the residents of Bengal.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED raising Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) said that the jurisdiction of ED is not ‘confined’ to any particular area or police station.

TMC MLA Tapas Roy said that the BJP after winning four states is trying to show their ‘vengeance’ against the TMC.

“The BJP has always upped their ante against the TMC. After the results of the Assembly election of five states are out, now once again the BJP is trying to show their vengeance against the TMC. The BJP cannot stop the TMC like this,” said Roy.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the probe is being carried out so that ‘solutions’ can be reached behind the scams.

It can be recalled that the ED lodged a case under the provisions of the PMLA based on a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged coal scam at Eastern Coalfields at parts of Asansol.

It can be recalled that on September 5 last year Banerjee was held for nine hours for his alleged connection with the coal scam.

After coming from ED office, Abhishek said that those against BJP are always harassed by their agencies.

On February 21 last year, a CBI team visited TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence and summoned his wife Rujira Narula (Banerjee) and his sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir over alleged connection in the coal scam.

After quizzing Rujira, the CBI officials said that they are not satisfied with her reply.

It is pertinent to mention that Vinay Mishra the kingpin of this scam has been absconding and his brother in a recorded statement in Bankura police station had directly taken Abhishek Banerjee’s name in the scam.

Apart from Abhishek and his wife, TMC leader Malay Ghatak had also been summoned by ED in this scam.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:04 PM IST