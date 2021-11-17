TMC MLA Tapas Roy moves breach of privilege motion against ED, CBI in West Bengal Assembly

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday moved a breach privilege motion against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the West Bengal Assembly.

The motion was moved by TMC MLA Tapas Roy for allegedly lowering the dignity of the Speaker's chair while arresting three TMC MLAs in connection with the Narada sting case without intimating him.

Moving the motion, Roy said that Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, and Subrata Mukherjee were arrested by the CBI earlier this year in connection with the Narada case. All three were ruling party's legislators.

However, there was no permission sought from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee nor was he intimated.

(with PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:11 PM IST