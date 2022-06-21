TMC minister Partha Chatterjee alleges BJP's Suvendu Adhikari took 'black money', later hits back

Partha Chatterjee | Photo: Representative Image

Kolkata: A day after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that he never asked for even a ‘black board’ from the former education minister Partha Chatterjee for his constituency, Chatterjee on Tuesday alleged that Adhikari didn’t ask for black board but took ‘black money’.

Chatterjee also said that the Adhikari family could ‘establish’ themselves due to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Taking potshots at the ruling Trinamool Congress, Adhikari said that former education minister Partha Chatterjee and Primary Education Board chairman Manik Bhattacharya should be taken into custody only then the actual account to ‘corruption’ will be ascertained in the state.

“The jobs were sold according to the list made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Partha and Manik just executed the plans. Partha initially had lost his post as he didn’t listen to the command and now after executing the same got back all the posts,” said Adhikari.

Calcutta High Court on Monday had removed Bhattacharya from his post and on Tuesday asked him to submit details of his property before the court.

Adhikari along with all the MLAs on Tuesday evening visited Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to inform him about the several bills being passed in the Assembly including bills to replace the Governor with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Chancellor of the government universities.

“The ruling party MLAs are not abiding to the law and are passing bills. They cannot do it but are forcibly doing the same. We came to meet the Governor to inform him and he will do whatever he feels is correct,” further mentioned the Leader of Opposition.

It can be noted that on Tuesday TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya brought forward the bill to make Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the Chancellor of West Bengal University of Health Sciences Amendment Bill which was eventually passed in the House after 134 votes were in favor of the bill and 51 against the bill.

However, Dhankhar said that he will tackle the bills keeping in mind what is ‘legal’ and ‘abiding the Constitution’.