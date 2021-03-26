TMC is threatening people ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls: Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo while campaigning for the poll said that the TMC cadres are unnecessarily spreading tension amongst the voters ahead of the polls.

Taking part in a roadshow at Tollygunge, the singer-turned-politician said that the ruling Trinamool Congress always targets the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“During the night, the TMC workers are trying to persuade the common people against the BJP. The TMC is even threatening them. But people should go out and vote fearlessly. After murdering BJP cadres they always claim it to be suicide,” said the Union Minister.

Claiming that he is confident to win the Assembly polls, Babul without naming the sitting MLA of Tollygunge stated that the TMC minister and sitting MLA along with his brother didn’t do anything for the people of Tollygunge.

“The roads are not proper, the shanties are in bad condition and the sewage system is also not good. The children take bath from a dirty water body. It is unfortunate that the MLA from his MLALAD fund didn’t develop the place. This place is not far from Kolkata but yet the condition is poor,” mentioned the singer.

Notably, Aroop Biswas, Minister for North Bengal Development in the Government of West Bengal is a heavyweight candidate of the TMC against BJP’s Babul Supriyo.

Taking a potshot at ruling Trinamool Congress, Babul stated that despite copying the housing scheme of the BJP-led central government, the TMC government didn’t implement it properly in West Bengal.

“TMC means cut money and intimidations but despite all these the TMC government didn’t do anything for the people of the state. Mamata Banerjee’s ministers even make money from onion and potato supply, both of which are commonly used by people. Vendors have to pay a cut in selling and even in renting shops in West Bengal,” stated Babul.