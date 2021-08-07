TMC delegation to visit Tripura after attack on party youth wing cadres including Debangshu Bhattacharya; alleges BJP hand

Tripura: TMC youth wing cadres attacked in Tripura by alleged BJP goons while they were on their way to a joining program.

TMC youth wing cadres including Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sandip Raha and Jaya Dutta while going to a joining program were attacked in Ambassa town in Dhalai district.

“The democracy in Tripura is doesn’t exist and this is the perfect example as the BJP miscreants had thrown stones and bricks at our car and police within 100 meters encouraged the BJP goons and didn’t rescue us,” stated Debanghsu also stating that the BJP is afraid as the TMC is gradually growing in Tripura.