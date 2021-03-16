'Khela Hobe': Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev, man behind TMC's slogan speaks to FPJ ahead of West Bengal polls

“Khela hobe, dekha hobe, jeeta hobe,” proclaimed a wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee during a rally on Monday. With the West Bengal Assembly election mere weeks away, the phrase ‘khela hobe’ has become something of a constant in polls rallies. The TMC uses it as a rallying cry while the BJP has turned it into a jibe. But the words (which roughly translate to ‘the game is on’) are well on their way to attaining pan-India recognition. Much like the Kolkata Knight Rider’s ‘korbo lorbo jeetbo’ during the IPL, this is fast becoming a phrase associated with the 2021 Bengal elections.

Other variations, including counter-slogans with the same words, have been delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others during the high-pitched campaign as Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress seeks to retain the 294-seat Assembly for a third term. The Opposition BJP, almost a negligible force five years ago, is posing a fierce challenge this time around.

From holding multiple events and road shows on a daily basis to fielding interactions with the media and keeping abreast of the ever-changing political landscape – it is a busy time for party workers. And for the creator of the now iconic slogan, it is also a time of immense public scrutiny and increasing fame. At 24, Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev is well on his way to becoming a household name in the state. The TMC spokesperson is a regular face on television debates and poll rallies and now, even the Opposition BJP is taking notice. The catchy slogan is part of a poem about the efforts of the Bengal government that Debangshu wrote in the run-up to the elections.

“What makes me happiest when it comes to ‘khela hobe’ is that fact that even the Prime Minister himself is coming to this narrative of mine to ‘play’. The same PM who did not engage with Rahul Gandhi or Akhilesh Yadav or even Arvind Kejriwal, has felt the need to react to the words of a relatively unknown politician. What more can a person want in their political career?” he asks.

‘Khela Hobe’ has been influenced primarily by a Rabindranath Tagore poem, he tells the FPJ. “The BJP is trying to break the TMC. But such is the fervour of the political ‘game’ right now that the opponents are getting scorched,” Debangshu adds, quoting an excerpt from Moder Jemon Khela Temni to underscore his point.