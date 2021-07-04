West Bengal: TMC delegation to meet President Kovind to seek removal of Solicitor General and Guv Dhankhar

Kolkata: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said that following the instruction of TMC’s national secretary Abhishek Banerjee he along with TMC MP Mahua Moitra will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday demanding removal of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said not just removal of Solicitor General, the TMC delegates will also demand immediate removal of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“TMC Supremo had written a letter to PM Modi thrice over removal of the Governor but no action was taken so this point will also be raised in front of the President”, stated Saugata.

A day before the TMC delegation’s visit to President Ram Nath Kovind over removal of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek o’ Brien took to Twitter and demanded unbiased treatment from the Solicitor General in the probe of Narada and Saradha scams.

“Mr Solicitor General, 1.You gave a post-facto explanation after story broke, 2. Conflict of Interest, 3. Even a Public Prosecutor (leave alone high office of SG!) cannot represent or advise the accused, 4.Impropriety. Act in a fair manner. Not as a BJP lackey,” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, citing an example of how investigation started against former CBI chief Ranjit Sinha, demanded immediate probe and arrest of Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhiakari.

“Investigation started against Ex CBI chief Ranjit Sinha after the main accused in the coal scam had met Sinha. So why will Suvendu’s visit to the Solicitor General’s residence go unnoticed? Immediate probe and arrest of Suvendu should be done”, read Kunal’s tweet in Bengali.

Incidentally, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday claimed that in order to deviate attention from the practical problems faced by the people of Bengal, the TMC is playing ‘removal politics’.

“Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chayena, Meye Jor Kore Boshe Ache (Bengal doesn’t want its daughter but the daughter is forcibly sitting inside the house). In order to divert attention the TMC is now indulging in removal politics,” said Ghosh. It is pertinent to mention that during the recently concluded Assembly polls, the main campaign slogan of the TMC was ‘Bangla Nijer Meye Ke Chai’ (Bengal wants its own daughter).

It can be recalled that no sooner did the news come that Suvendu visited Solicitor General’s residence than the TMC demanded removal of Tushar Mehta and had also written a letter on the same issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, both LoP Suvendu Adhikari and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed that they didn’t meet each other.