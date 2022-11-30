TMC-BJP MLAs likely to visit Delhi over river bank erosion problem

Kolkata: A total of 12 MLAs including 5 BJP MLAs are likely to meet Union Water Resources Development Minister in New Delhi over river banks erosion issue.

The delegation is also likely to submit a masterplan for Sunderbans to the minister.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday pressed a motion to send Bengal legislators to New Delhi to seek Central’s assistance on the erosion issue.

“There was a proposal earlier from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to send an all-party team to New Delhi. We should send a team to Delhi. The river bank erosion is becoming unmanageable. We immediately need Centre's assistance,” said Chattopadhyay.

Earlier, addressing a rally at Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the delegation of MLAs will submit a ‘masterplan’ to the Centre about the river bank erosion.

According to sources, the plan will include the problems faced by the people of Sunderbans due to rainfall and winds.

In February and also in November, Mamata had written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the problem along Ganga in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia.

Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said that the delegation of 12 MLAs will include irrigation minister Partha Bhowmik and panchayat minister Pradeep Mazumdar.

BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said that they (BJP) have no problem working for the development in the interest of the people.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh however said, “Our past experience is not good with the state government so let the proposal come from the state government’s side.”

