Tit for tat after Assam-Mizoram clash? Criminal case against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, police summons for Rajya Sabha MP and more

Days after the Assam-Mizoram clashes claimed the lives of six policemen and injured several others, investigations have now embroiled leading politicians and administrators from the two states. According to the Mizoram Police, criminal cases have been filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, four senior officers of the state police and two other officials. Meanwhile, the Assam Police has issued summons to Mizoram's Rajya Sabha MP and six state officials for their alleged role in the border violence.

Sarma and other members of the Assam administration have been booked under various charges, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarter) John Neihlaia told PTI. Accordingly, the four police officers and the two administrative officials have been summoned for questioning on Sunday.

The four senior Assam Police officers named in the FIR are Inspector General of Police (IGP) Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Cahndrakant Nimbalkar, and officer in-charge of Dholai police station, Sahab Uddin. Cases have also been registered against 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel.