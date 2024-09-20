Tirupati Prasad Controversy: YSRCP Mover High Court, Demands Investigation Unto CM Chandrababu Naidu's Claims

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy | Representative pic

Days after Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu alleged former YSRCP government for adulterating the Tirupati Prasadam with "animal fat," the YSRCP on Friday moved to the Andhra Pradesh High Court demanding an investigation into the claims made by the ruling party.

The lawyers representing the YSRCP, requested the court that either a sitting judge or a committee should be appointed by the High Court to investigate the claims made by the Chief Minister. The bench suggested that a PIL be filed by Wednesday, stating that the arguments would be heard on that day.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan urged for the constitution of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to look into issues related to temples across the country.

In a post on X on Friday, Pawan Kalyan assured strict action on the ongoing laddu controversy in Tirupati and added that this matter points to many issues surrounding "desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices." The Deputy Chief Minister also called for national-level debate on the matter and urged for a collective fight against "desecration of Sanathana Dharma in any form." Meanwhile, former TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy denied the TDP claims and said that only organic ingredients were used in the preparations of the Prsadam.

"All the ingredients used for Swami's offerings from last three 3 years are all organic ingredients including ghee. This is a very vile allegation that our government and our party, which have done so many programs while protecting the sanctity of Swami, are doing so many programs to mislead the people," he said.

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video clip in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was seen saying that previously animal fat was used in consecrated sweets--'Tirupati Prasadam' instead of 'Ghee' at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. CM Naidu accused the previous YSR Congress-led by Jagan Mohan Reddy in the matter.

In a post on X, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh said that he was shocked by the findings and added, "The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam." "Shame on YS Jagan and the YSR party government that couldn't respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees," he added.

Citing a copy of a "lab report," TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged that "beef tallow and animal fat--lard and fish oil--were used in the preparation of ghee, which was supplied to Tirumala." "The lab reports of samples that were sent for testing to the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat certify that beef tallow and animal fat, lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee that was supplied to Tirumala and also the S value is only 19.7. The Hindu religion is offended by this. The 'prasadam' which is offered to the Lord thrice a day has been mixed with this ghee," Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged.

"We hope that justice will be done and Lord Govinda will forgive us for whatever mistakes have been committed," he said.