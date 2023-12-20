 'Time To Shun Politics & Work Together': Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Amid Surge In Covid Cases
Assuring the states of receiving all support from the Centre, he said, "We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic."

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | FPJ

Amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities and impressed upon the states to be alert and increase surveillance.

'Hospital preparedness: top priority'

It is important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people, the minister said.

The health minister stressed on holding mock drills in all hospitals once every three months and urged states to ensure preventive measures are taken during the winter season ahead of festivities.

'Time to work together'

"There should be no laxity in our preparedness. Health is not an area for any politics. The Union Health Ministry is available for every support," Mandaviya said, adding that it was time to work together in a "whole-of-government" approach.

Mandaviya held the review meeting virtually with health ministers and additional chief principal secretaries (Health) of all states and Union Territories. Representatives of Union ministries and departments concerned also attended the meeting.

