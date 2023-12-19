Maharashtra Reports 11 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Majority In Mumbai; Health Officials Cite Increase In ILI Testing

Representative Image | ANI

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra reported 11 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, of which eight cases are from Mumbai, according to the data provided by the state health department. Senior health officials have attributed this surge to an increase in a number of samples from Influenza-Like-Illness (ILI) cases being referred for testing; however, most of them are mild cases where there is recovery within 24 hours.

‘‘Currently, we have not reported a single case of JN.1 sub-variant, but have directed all district health officers to be on alert and increase surveillance. Moreover, if required, we will also ramp up testing,” said a senior health official. All the infected individuals are in isolation at home, and none in hospitals.

As per the data, Mumbai has the highest number of active cases with 27 until December 19. However there are 35 active cases across the state. The weekly Covid report states that there were 10 cases between November 22 and 28, which rose to 12 between November 29 and December 5. The weekly count increased to 22 between December 6 and 12, and to 36 in the week ending December 19. Since January, Covid has claimed 134 lives in Maharashtra.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner said compared to other cities or states the number of Covid cases is very low. “We will be observing the situation and based on that an advisory will be issued. Meanwhile citizens -- especially elderly and children -- should take extra care, as there is sharp fluctuation in temperature, due to which there is a spike in influenza-like illnesses. Moreover we have urged citizens to wear masks in crowded places,” he said.

However, considering the upcoming festive season there is a need to put in place public health measures and other arrangements to minimise the risk of transmission by adhering to respiratory hygiene, the Centre said in its advisory.