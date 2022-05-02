'Time to go to real masters': Prashant Kishor hints at returning to Bihar?

Patna: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday tweeted about his next move barely days after rejected Congress' offer to join the party.

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10 year rollercoaster ride!

As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues and the path to “जन सुराज”- Peoples Good Governance. शुरुआत बिहार से (To start from Bihar)"

He accompanied it with the hashtag in Hindi 'From Bihar'.

The announcement has come within a week of his statement on Twitter that he had declined the Coingress' offer to join a group on strengthening the organization in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Kishor is not new to Bihar politics, for he was the vice president of the ruling Janata Dal-United led by the chief minister Nitish Kumar.

With inputs from ANI

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:17 AM IST