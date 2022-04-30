Only a second front can defeat BJP, third front cannot win elections in India: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said any third or fourth front will be not able to win elections in the country and if a party wishes to defeat the ruling BJP, it has to emerge as the second front.

While speaking to a news channel Prashant was asked if he was helping West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool Congress to emerge as the third front for the 2024 general elections.

Prashant said, "I never believed any third or fourth front can win elections in this country. If we consider BJP the first front, it has to be a second front to defeat the party. If any party wishes to defeat the BJP, it has to emerge as the second front."

Speaking about Congress, he said that the grand old party can't considered as second front adding that it is the second-largest party in the country.

Two days ago in an interview with news channel Aaj Tak, he said, "The Congress leadership and I agreed on several things with regard to the party's future plan. But they can do it on their own, they have so many big leaders. They don't need me. They offered and I said no."

He said he did not want any role in the party but only wanted that once a blueprint for the future is agreed upon, it should be implemented.

Further, speaking on the Congress' chances against the BJP in future, he said, "It is a very deep-rooted party. It would be wrong to say they don't stand a chance. But they need to make some changes."

"I don't know who will challenge PM Modi in 2024," he added. "The state elections cannot predict the Lok Sabha election."

