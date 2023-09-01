 'Tilak On A Big Communist': Netizens Shocked To See 'Atheist' Sitaram Yechury's Religious Look At INDIA Meet
Friday, September 01, 2023
article-image

Communist Party of India leader Sitaram Yechury took everyone by surprise with his religious get-up at the INDIA bloc meet in Mumbai on Thursday.

The vocal atheist was seen with a red tilak on his forehead and a shawl around his neck which suggested that he might have come to the meeting at Grand Hyatt after visiting a temple.

Social media was abuzz with people shocked to see a red tilak on Yechury's forehead.

Some thought that Yechury was trying to woo the Hindus ahead of the general elections while others were just surprised to see the change in the CPI (M) General Secretary appearance.

article-image

"Yeh main kya dekh Raha hoon !! Sitaram Yechury in a red tilak with a mundu around his neck ,probably from a temple visit ?? Ram Ram."

"they applied tilak to sitaram yechury. ubt and maharashtra congress cooking."

"Tilak on a big communist Sitaram Yechury Forehead, who hates religion."

"When did you last see communists especially sitaram yechury in Tilak."

article-image

INDIA bloc meet

Amid speculation of early polls and the government setting up a panel to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', leaders from 28 Opposition parties took crucial decisions at their conclave here, including setting up a 14-member coordination committee which will be the top decision-making body of the alliance and start work on seat sharing.

Addressing a joint press conference after the two-day brainstorming here on crystallising the alliance's structure, Yechury said the BJP government was rattled by the coming together of secular forces and asserted that the unity will be consolidated with public meetings across the country.

article-image
