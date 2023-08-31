 Govt To Hold Special Session Of Parliament 'Amid Amrit Kaal' From September 18-22, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGovt To Hold Special Session Of Parliament 'Amid Amrit Kaal' From September 18-22, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Govt To Hold Special Session Of Parliament 'Amid Amrit Kaal' From September 18-22, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Parliament | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The government will hold a special parliamentary session in September, according to reports. The session will be held from September 18-22, said reports.

"A special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings," tweeted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rakhi Gift', 'Historic Decision': BJP Ministers, CMs Thank PM Modi After LPG Price Cut

'Rakhi Gift', 'Historic Decision': BJP Ministers, CMs Thank PM Modi After LPG Price Cut

Govt To Hold Special Session Of Parliament 'Amid Amrit Kaal' From September 18-22, Says...

Govt To Hold Special Session Of Parliament 'Amid Amrit Kaal' From September 18-22, Says...

WATCH: Chandrayaan-3 Rover Rotates On Moon's Surface, Reminds ISRO Of A Child Playing With...

WATCH: Chandrayaan-3 Rover Rotates On Moon's Surface, Reminds ISRO Of A Child Playing With...

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Reaches Mumbai Airport (WATCH)

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Reaches Mumbai Airport (WATCH)

INDIA Bloc Meet In Mumbai: Pics Of Opposition Leaders Arriving In City

INDIA Bloc Meet In Mumbai: Pics Of Opposition Leaders Arriving In City