Govt To Hold Special Session Of Parliament 'Amid Amrit Kaal' From September 18-22, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Parliament | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The government will hold a special parliamentary session in September, according to reports. The session will be held from September 18-22, said reports.

"A special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings," tweeted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)