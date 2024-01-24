 Tiger Turns To Cannibalism, Eats Flesh Of Cub After Fierce Territorial Fight At Maharashtra's Tadoba Reserve
It is suspected that tiger T-192 killed two tigers, including a cub, during a territorial fight. Later, it allegedly ate the flesh of the cub.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Tiger | Pexels

Mumbai, January 24: Autopsies conducted on the carcasses of two tigers have revealed that a tiger at Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve has turned to cannibalism. The carcasses belonged to a six-year-old tiger, identified as T-142, and a two-year-old cub of tigress T-92. The cub's body was found partially eaten at the rear. The forest officials suspect a male tiger - T-192 - to be behind the killings.

It is suspected that tiger T-192 killed the other two tigers during a territorial fight. Later, it allegedly ate the flesh of the cub. The area where the carcasses were found on January 22, witnessed fierce fights among tigers over two days. "This seems to be a case of cannibalism, but the circumstances under which the incident happened needs to be probed," Nandkishore Kale, Deputy Director (core) of the reserve, was quoted as saying.

Why Tiger T-192 Is Being Blamed

Camera traps installed in the area where the carcasses were found had captured tiger T-192. This led the forest officials to believe the animal could be involved. Further investigation is underway to confirm whether tiger T-192 had killed the other two tigers.

What Is Cannibalism?

The term cannibalism is used to define the act of consuming another individual of the same species as food. According to Kishor Rithe, Director of Bombay Natural History Society, tigers target cubs not sired by them and it is not rare. "However, tigers feeding on them is something that needs to be studied. This happens in parks, where tiger density is high," he opined.

