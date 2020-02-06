Three more coronavirus suspect admitted to hospitals in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Three more persons, suspected to have contracted the coronoavirus, have been admitted to government hospitals in Balrampur, Agra and Gonda districts of Uttar Pradesh.

All three have recently returned from China recently and have reported flu like symptoms.

Director, communicable diseases, UP, Dr Mithlesh Chaturvedi said in an official statement that, "The three patients have been kept under observation while their families have been checked to rule out flu. Their samples have been taken and sent to NIV Pune to check for coronavirus."