Three miscreants held after encounter with police in UP's Greater Noida

Four alleged miscreants were injured in an encounter in Greater Noida on Saturday, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

One of the four injured miscreants escaped by taking advantage of darkness while the remaining three were shot and later taken to the district hospital for treatment.

"Four cartridges, a robbed motorcycle, an Alto car, and nine mobile phones were recovered from the miscreants. The criminal history of the four miscreants is being investigated," Harish Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida said.

The police are trying to trace the absconding miscreant.