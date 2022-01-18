Thousands dance to DJ music at BJP leader’s party as Gujarat reports record-breaking 17,119 Covid-19 cases

Breaking all records, Gujarat reported a whopping 17,119 Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in 24 hours as on Tuesday evening even as oblivious to the scary numbers thousands thronged and danced at a local BJP leader’s wedding party in South Gujarat’s Tapi district.

This is also the highest single day rise of more than 4,000 cases over Monday and the number of active cases in Gujarat has crossed 79,600 cases from a few hundred at the beginning of 2022.

The State has seen 46 deaths in 18 days of January.

Ahmedabad city continued to log the highest 5,998 cases and reported three deaths, while the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has increased the mico-containment zones in the city to 105. Areas in the outskirts falling within the district registered 80 fresh cases.

Next to follow was Surat with 3,986 cases, including 3,563 in the city and the rest in the district, while the district reported five deaths with two in the city. One death each was reported from Bhavnagar and Valsad.

On Monday evening, like in several political and government functions almost every day, all social distancing and mask rules went for a toss when thousands thronged and danced to loud DJ music at a wedding party organized by a local BJP leader of Dolvan block in Tapi district.

The local police galvanized into action after a video of the party went viral on social media. A PSI and a constable were placed under suspension while FIRs were lodged against Kanubhai Rangjibhai Gamit, Jitubhai Kanubhai Gamit and Nileshbhai Kanubhai Gamit for gathering the huge crowds.

According to the Gujarat Government’s guidelines, only 150 people are allowed at any social, public or political events in the State, and this too should adhere to all social distancing norms.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:07 PM IST